

Downing THREE VCT plc LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80 Dividend Declaration - F Share 22 March 2018



The Board of Downing THREE VCT plc announces the declaration of a dividend of 19.0p per F Share to be paid on 24 April 2018, to F Shareholders on the register as at 3 April 2018.



