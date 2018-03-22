EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 MARCH 2018 SHARES



LISTING ON PRELIST: ALTIA PLC ON 23 MARCH 2018



The shares of Altia Plc will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's Prelist on Friday 23 March 2018. The trading code of the share is ALTIA.



Basic information on Altia Plc as of 23 March 2018:



Trading code: ALTIA Issuer code: ALTIA ISIN-code: FI4000292438 LEI code: 52990007AXNSS4PNX352 Orderbook id: 151998 Market Segment/No: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 35 960 000 Listing date on Prelist: 23 March 2018



Industry: 3000 Consumer goods ICB Supersector: 3500 Food & Beverage Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Pekka Tennilä Address: Kaapeliaukio 1 FI-00180 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 207 013 013 Internet: www.altiagroup.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 22.3.2018 OSAKKEET



ALTIA OYJ PRELISTALLE 23.3.2018



Altia Oyj:n osake otetaan Nasdaq Helsingin Prelistalle perjantaina 23.3.2018. Osakkeen kaupankäyntitunnus on ALTIA.



Altia Oyj:n perustiedot 23.3.2018:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ALTIA Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ALTIA ISIN-koodi: FI4000292438 LEI-tunnus: 52990007AXNSS4PNX352 id: 151998 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 35 960 000 Kaupankäynti Prelistalla alkaa: 23.3.2018



Toimiala: 3000 Kulutustavarat ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 3500 Ruoka- ja juomateollisuus Markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Pekka Tennilä Osoite: Kaapeliaukio 1 00180 Helsinki Puhelin: 0207 013 013 Internet: www.altiagroup.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260