

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - South African media company Naspers Ltd. said that it plans to sell up to 190 million Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY.PK) shares, equal to approximately 2% of Tencent's total issued share capital, which would reduce its stake in Tencent from 33.2% to 31.2%.



Naspers noted that the funds will be used to reinforce Naspers' balance sheet and will be invested over time to accelerate the growth of Naspers' classifieds, online food delivery and fintech businesses globally, and to pursue other exciting growth opportunities when they arise.



Naspers also said that it will not sell further Tencent shares for at least the next three years, in line with its long-term belief in Tencent's business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX