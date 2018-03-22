SeeThruEquity Issues Report on PeerStream, Inc. (OTCQB: PEER)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on smallcap and microcap public companies, today announced it has issued a report on PeerStream, Inc. (OTCQB: PEER).

The report is available here: PEER March 2018 Report.

Based in New York, NY, PeerStream is developing PeerStream Protocol ("PSP"), a decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) multimedia content delivery solution that interoperates with blockchain technology. PSP will form the core of the company's technology platform for live video social networking applications and business solutions, which leverage the company's proprietary mobile and online video broadcast and messaging technology with the security, scalability and cost effectiveness that blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) offer. PeerStream's app portfolio includes video chat apps Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat, which together comprise one of the largest collections of video-based communities. The company also manages FirstMet, an interactive dating brand serving users 35 and older. PeerStream also has launched a Business Solutions group to provide blockchain-based licensing, services and support related to multimedia streaming, messaging and communications. PeerStream reported 179,200 paid subscribers across its platforms in 3Q17, with millions of users per month in 180 countries. The company has an extensive history of technology innovation with 75 engineers and 26 patents related to video conferencing and online gaming.

PeerStream stands apart from many companies announcing their entry into the blockchain space due to its sizeable existing revenue stream and extensive technology talent and patent portfolio. The company appears poised for growth with the upcoming launch of its open source, video messaging protocol PSP. PSP is positioned to support a new B2B division of the company and a protocol layer for blockchain, as well as host the company's new Backchannel product, which will be a natively blockchain social video messaging application that is expected to deliver superior user privacy. This note is an initiation primer and hence we are not issuing a price target or forward estimates for PeerStream at this time. We expect to issue a full initiation during 2Q18.

PeerStream an innovative video messaging company entering the high growth blockchain space

We view PeerStream as differentiated in comparison to many companies who have announced their entry into the blockchain space with an unformed or unclear business rationale for blockchain. PeerStream already boasts an established technology business with $25.9mn in trialing annual revenues, as of 3Q17. The incorporation of a platform for natively blockchain social video messaging applications appears to be a natural fit. Management expects the protocol to facilitate new opportunities for social video, media delivery, and digital currency / payment capabilities, and the company has also selected the NEM.io Foundation Ltd., one of the most widely adopted and successful technology protocols in the blockchain space, to power its blockchain infrastructure. Blockchain revenues are expected to stem from B2B.

