RXi Pharmaceuticals Discusses the Immuno-Oncology Space and Target Indications in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Geert Cauwenbergh, Dr. Med. Sc., President and CEO of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII), a biotechnology company developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its sd-rxRNA therapeutic platform, according to the company's website (see here: www.rxipharma.com). The video interview was recorded on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2018 in New York City, NY.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Update with RXi Pharmaceuticals - Discusses Developments in the Immuno-Oncology Space and Target Indications

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) is a biotechnology company developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its sd-rxRNA therapeutic platform. Building on the pioneering discovery of RNAi, scientists at RXi have harnessed the naturally occurring RNAi process which can be used to "silence" or down-regulate the expression of a specific gene that may be overexpressed in a disease condition. RXi developed a robust RNAi therapeutic platform, including sd-rxRNA compounds, that has the potential to highly selectively block the expression of any target in the genome, thus providing applicability to many therapeutic areas. RXi's extensive patent portfolio provides for multiple product and business development opportunities across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, and we actively pursue research collaborations, partnering and out-licensing opportunities with academia and pharmaceutical companies. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.rxipharma.com.

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

