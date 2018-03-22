Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc.: InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. Retains Boutique Financial Services Firm to Explore Strategic Options and to Conduct Due Diligence Report

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) today announced that it has engaged WellFleet Partners, a leading boutique financial services and consulting firm to conduct extensive due diligence and assist in identifying and evaluating various strategic options and operating scenarios.

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, commented, "Following our successful launch of nohasslehearing.com, the expansion of our product line, and the continued discussions and meetings with institutional investors, we have determined that it is prudent to explore all of our strategic options to determine which alternative or alternatives, including our standalone plans, are in fact the best way to maximize shareholder value."

"After several meetings with Mark I. Lev, Chairman, CEO & Founder of WellFleet Partners and his staff, we determined that engaging them to offer advisory and consulting services would be in the best interests of InnerScope. WellFleet will be conducting a comprehensive due diligence review of our operations," said Mr. Moore.

"We believe InnerScope offers a great potential in the growing hearing aid marketplace. With an aging population and the consequences of untreated hearing loss, more people are seeking help to maintain their hearing. We look forward to working with Matt and his father Mark," stated Mark I. Lev.

"Additionally, during the past 2-months I've had numerous conference calls and conducted a road show in New York City during which time I met with and presented the InnerScope story to institutional investors, brokers, analysts and investment bankers. We've been active in our investor relations efforts and believe that our growth and expansion opportunities are in the early stages and this would be the opportune time to tell the InnerScope story, and the virtually untapped emerging market of people suffering from untreated hearing loss in the United States and Globally," continued Mr. Moore.

In conclusion, Mr. Moore stated, "February preliminary numbers for our e-commerce division test market campaign achieved over 28,000 visitors and 300+ email subscribers from a marketing budget under $5,000. We look forward to announcing financial and operating results for the first fiscal quarter in May. This demonstrates two successful points from the test marketing campaign, which is the scalability of a ramped-up marketing campaign as well as the thousands, if not millions of people searching for solutions that InnerScope is offering. InnerScope will be, over the next few months, ramping up the marketing and focusing its efforts on turning the tens of thousands of monthly visitors into life-long customers."

About WellFleet Partners:

Wellfleet Partners, Inc. is a boutique financial services and consulting firm, which was founded by Mark I. Lev, ESQ in early 1998 after selling his broker dealer, First Asset Management, LLC. WellFleet also manages and co-owns, through its principal, several private funds and special purpose entities which provides small and mid-size emerging private and/or publicly traded national and international growth companies with operational, financial, and strategic advisory services. For more information visit www.wellfleetpartners.com.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND) is a technology driven company with highly scalable B2B and B2C solutions. The Company offers a B2B SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. INND also offers a Buying Group experience for audiology practice, enabling owners to lower product costs and increase their margins. INND will also compete in the DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) markets with its own line of 'Hearable,' and 'Wearable' Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) and revolutionary APPs on the iOS and Android markets.

INND has plans on opening, operating and expanding a chain of audiological and retail hearing device clinics. INND's seasoned team of professionals, with collectively over 200+ years of experience in the hearing aid industry, including successful operations in hearing aid manufacturing and retail store management. Our team has the knowledge, relationships, and the experience to quickly deploy new products and software to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25 db or greater hearing loss. For more information, please visit www.innd.com.

