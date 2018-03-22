MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Selects Capstone Headwaters for Merger and Acquisition Advisory; Focus on Lithium, Magnesium and Energy Technology

VANCOUVER, BC/ ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE: XMG; FKT: 1MG; OTCQB: MGXMF) is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Capstone Headwaters LLC ("CSHW") to provide investment banking and financial advisory services. Advancement of the Company's lithium, magnesium and energy assets will remain in focus.

In light of recent events, including completion of a positive N.I. 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment for Driftwood Creek (see press release dated March 6, 2018), entry into the Chilean lithium brine and California geothermal brine markets (see press release dated January 23, 2018), commercialization of its lithium extraction technology (see press release dated February 12, 2018), and acquisition of ZincNyx Energy Solutions with development of next-generation zinc-air fuel cell battery technology (see press release dated January 30, 2018) the Company recognizes the need for an experienced investment banking advisor.

Capstone will advise the Company on all transaction related matters including project financing, assets disposition, valuation, banking, acquisitions and corporate structuring.

About Capstone Headwaters

Capstone Headwaters is an elite investment banking firm dedicated to serving the corporate finance needs of middle market business owners, investors, and creditors. Capstone Headwaters provides merger & acquisition, private placement, corporate restructuring and financial advisory services across 16 industry verticals to meet the lifecycle needs of emerging enterprises. Headquartered in Boston, MA and Denver, CO, Capstone Headwaters have 20 offices in the US, UK, and Brazil with a global reach that includes over 300 professionals in 34 countries. For more information, visit www.capstoneheadwaters.com.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

Contact Information

Jared Lazerson

President and CEO

Inquiries: info@mgxminerals.com

Web: www.mgxminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: MGX Minerals Inc.