Innodata Inc.: Innodata Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD) today announced that its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 11:00 AM eastern time at the company's corporate headquarters, 55 Challenger Road, Suite 202, Ridgefield Park, New Jersey 07660.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 11, 2018 will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is a global digital services and solutions company. Innodata's technology and services power leading information products and online retail destinations around the world. Innodata's solutions help prestigious enterprises harness the power of digital data to re-imagine how they operate and drive performance. Innodata serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and many other industries.

Founded in 1988, Innodata comprises a team of 4,000 diverse people in 8 countries who are dedicated to delivering services and solutions that help the world's businesses make better decisions.

Innodata honors include EContent Magazine's EContent 100, KMWorld Magazine's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) Global Outsourcing Top 100, D&B India's Leading ITeS and BPO Companies and the Black Book of Outsourcing's Top List of Leading Outsourcing Providers to the Printing and Publishing Business.

Company Contact

Raj Jain

Vice President

Innodata Inc.

rjain@innodata.com

(201) 371-8024

