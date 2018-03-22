The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated, a think tank dedicated to providing research and education on critical workplace issues facing organizations around the globe, today announced the addition of noted speaker and author Dr. Steffi Burkhart to its European board of advisors.

Dr. Steffi Burkhart is a noted German expert on millennials in the workplace, a human capital evangelist, author, and visiting lecturer at two German universities: FOM University for Economics Management and SteinbeisTransfer-Institute GEDANKENtanken.

Dr. Burkhart's areas of expertise are economic psychology, talent management, human resources management, and change management.

In 2016, Burkhart published her first book, They are Crazy, These Youngsters! An Instruction Manual for Generation Y (available in German-only for now), which gives HR departments and people managers guidance on how to develop new strategies for better engaging and managing younger generations.

Dr. Burkhart is frequently interviewed on television and radio on the topic of generational differences in the workplace.

Before embarking on her professional career, Dr. Burkhart was a top athlete and earned her PhD in Sports sciences at the German Sport University Cologne.

Joyce Maroney, executive director, The Workforce Institute at Kronos

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Steffi Burkhart join our distinguished European board of directors. Dr. Burkhart brings a unique educational background and distinctly millennial perspective to the Institute and we look forward to working with her and learning from her in the days and years to come."

Dr. Steffi Burkhart, speaker, author, lecturer, and human capital evangelist

"I'm quite excited about joining this distinguished board and learning from my fellow board members. The world of work is changing so quickly, and I look forward to helping organizations find innovative ways to help various generations in the workplace work together for maximum success."

About The Workforce Institute at Kronos

The Workforce Institute at Kronos provides research and education on critical workplace issues facing organizations around the globe. By bringing together thought leaders, The Workforce Institute at Kronos is uniquely positioned to empower organizations with the knowledge and information they need to manage their workforce effectively and provide a voice for employees on important workplace issues. A hallmark of The Workforce Institute's research is balancing the needs and desires of diverse employee populations with the needs of organizations. For additional information, visit https://workforceinstitute.org/.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations including half of the Fortune 1000 and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

2018 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.

