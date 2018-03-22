ICAP Appoints Joe Hutchinson to Lead Oil Business

LONDON, NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ICAP, part of TP ICAP group, the world's largest interdealer broker, is pleased to announce the re-establishment of its oil business.

The firm has appointed Joe Hutchinson to lead ICAP's new Oil business. The team plans to offer a full suite of Oil products globally.

Joe Hutchinson returns to ICAP where he was co-head of Oil between 2000 and 2013. Joe brings a wealth of experience and contacts in the Oil market having participated for many years managing both broking and trading businesses.

Graham Francis, Head of ICAP Energy and Commodities said: "We are delighted to be back in the Oil market and to welcome Joe back to the firm. We are committed to providing a premium service to our clients across the full suite of Energy and Commodities products.

"The proposition of combining experienced brokers with former traders and supporting them with innovative technology will enable the ICAP Oil business to offer its clients a unique and high quality offering."



About ICAP

ICAP is a leading markets operator and provider of post trade risk mitigation information services. ICAP matches buyers and sellers in the wholesale markets in interest rates, credit, commodities, FX, emerging markets and equity derivatives through voice and electronic networks, post trade risk mitigation and ICAP's information services, provides data across all key asset classes and offers innovative solutions for real-time, end-of-day and historical products. ICAP is a TP ICAP company. For further information, please visit http://www.icap.com.