Choom is going big on investment in the recreational cannabis market, and it's easy to see why. As cited by the Financial Post, Canaccord Genuity forecasts that there will be an estimated 3.8 million recreational and 500,000 medical cannabis users in Canada by 2021. That's more than eight times as many users as exist in the current already profitable and purely medical market. This growth is predicted to create an industry significantly larger than the $5 billion industry in spirits and almost as large as the $7 billion wine industry. Choom's aim is to become a leading retailer within that industry. The company's early start, which includes years of planning and preparing branding, facilities and business strategy, could put it in a strong position to reach that goal. Choom's tactic is to position itself as a purely recreational brand with a line of premium products. It will be a fully integrated company positioned to scale up as needed. As part of this, it intends to develop and acquire positions, brands and products focused specifically on this market. This approach provides contrast with competitors emerging from the medical market.

About Choom

Channeling the spirit of Hawaii in the Okanagan, high-grade handcrafted strains by Choom are all about cultivating good times and good friends. Choom was inspired by the Choom Gang; a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970s. Now, after four decades, Choom is bringing the spirit of Hawaii to the Okanagan. The company is planting its flag in the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry in Canada with its own brand of high-grade handcrafted herb. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Choom.ca.

