sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,064 Euro		+0,001
+1,59 %
WKN: A2DLES ISIN: CA64157G1019 Ticker-Symbol: P7J2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW AGE METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW AGE METALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW AGE METALS INC
NEW AGE METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW AGE METALS INC0,064+1,59 %