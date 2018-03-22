Metal Nanoparticles Market Worth 25.26 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Metal Nanoparticles Marketby metal (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Iron, Titanium, Copper, Nickel), End-use industry (Pharmaceutical & healthcare, Electrical & electronics, Catalyst, Personal care & cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022"published by MarketsandMarkets', the Metal Nanoparticles Market size is estimated to grow from USD 12.35 Billion in 2017 to USD 25.26 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.4%. The market is projected to witness steady growth in the next few years, because of the increasing application areas of metal nanoparticles, resulting from rapid industrialization and urbanization. Large-scale investments in industrial sectors, rise in demand for innovative materials from the healthcare industry, and supportive government initiatives & funding are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Metal Nanoparticles Market.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/metal-nanoparticle-market-138262033.html

Gold nanoparticles segment to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The gold nanoparticles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, compared to other metal nanoparticles. This growth is attributed to their versatile nature and properties such as electronic and catalytic properties, antimicrobial properties, and non-immunogenicity. Gold nanoparticles have attracted considerable attention from the biomedical and material science communities, due to their unique optical properties, rich surface chemistry, and biocompatibility. Their optical-electronic properties are being widely explored for their usage in high technology applications such as electronic conductors, organic photovoltaics, sensory probes, therapeutic agents, catalysis, and drug delivery in biological & medical applications.

Pharmaceutical & healthcare to be the largest market for metal nanoparticles, in terms of value

The pharmaceutical & healthcare segment dominated the market in 2016, and this trend is projected to continue through 2022, as a result of the demand for innovative materials in the healthcare industry for better diagnosis of diseases. The nano size of metal nanoparticles enables them to interact with the biomolecules easily, both at the surface and inside the cells, leading to better signals and target specificity for diagnostics as well as therapeutics.

Asia Pacific market for metal nanoparticles is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for metal nanoparticles during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to the growing pharmaceutical & healthcare and electrical & electronics industries, and favorable government incentive systems. Among all countries in the Asia Pacific region, the Metal Nanoparticles Market in India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American market is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Key players operating in the Metal Nanoparticles Market include American Elements (US), Nanoshel (US), Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials (US), EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres (China), US Research Nanomaterials (US), Meliorum Technologies (US), nanoComposix (US), BBI Group (UK), Nanocs (US), Strem Chemicals (US), and Tanaka Holdings (Japan). These players have extensive product portfolio and wide geographical presence. Acquisitions, expansions, and agreements are some of the major strategies adopted by key players operating in the Metal Nanoparticles Market.

