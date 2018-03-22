

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound spiked up against its key counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England decided to leave the benchmark rate unchanged in a split vote, bolstering hopes for a possible rate hike in May.



At the rate-setting meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee, governed by Mark Carney, voted 7-2 to maintain the benchmark rate at 0.50 percent. The bank had previously raised its key rate in November 2017, which was the first hike in a decade.



Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders preferred a quarter point rate hike.



Policymakers unanimously decided to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



All members agreed that any future increases in bank rate are likely to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.



In economic news, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K. retail sales rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in February.



Retail sales volume grew 0.8 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to a 0.2 percent drop in January. Sales were expected to grow moderately by 0.3 percent.



The currency held steady against its major opponents in the Asian session, with the exception of the yen.



The pound added 0.8 percent to 0.8669 against the euro, a level unseen since June 2017. This follows a low of 0.8742 seen at 3:45 am ET. The pair was valued at 0.8725 when it finished deals on Wednesday. Continuation of the pound's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 0.84 level.



Flash data from IHS Markit showed that the euro area private sector expanded at the weakest pace in more than a year in March.



The composite output index dropped to 55.3 in March from 57.1 in February. The score signaled the weakest growth in the private sector since January 2017.



The pound rose up to 1.4217 against the greenback, it highest since February 2, and marked a 0.6 percent appreciation from a low of 1.4133 hit at 6:00 am ET. At yesterday's close, the pair was worth 1.4140. The pound is poised to test resistance around the 1.45 level.



The U.K. currency climbed to a near 2-month high of 1.3463 against the franc, after falling to 1.3383 at 6:45 am ET. The pound-franc pair had closed yesterday's trading at 1.3422. The next possible upside target for the pound is seen around the 1.37 level.



On the flip side, the pound erased its BoE-inspired gains against the yen, falling back to 149.19. This follows a high of 150.17 seen at 8:00 am ET. Next key support for the pound is seen around the 148.00 level.



Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan's all industry activity decreased for the first time in four months in January, in line with expectations.



The all industry activity index fell 1.8 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in December.



Looking ahead, U.S. house price index for January, leading index for February and Markit's manufacturing PMI for March are scheduled for release shortly.



At 1:00 pm ET, the Bank of England Deputy Governor David Ramsden delivers closing remarks at the International FinTech Conference in London.



The Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks at the Rotman School of Management in Toronto at 3:00 pm ET.



