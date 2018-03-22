NOTICE, 22 MARCH 2018 SHARES



UNITED BANKERS OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT



The share of United Bankers Oyj is traded without right to share issue without payment as of 23 March 2018.



Identifiers of United Bankers Oyj's share:



Trading code: UNIAV ISIN code: FI4000081427 Orderbook id: 103563 Ratio: 4:1 (four new shares will be given for one old share) Ex-date: 23 March 2018 Record date: 26 March 2018



The orderbook UNIAV will be flushed on 22 March 2018 after market close.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 22 MAALISKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



UNITED BANKERS OYJ: OIKEUS MAKSUTTOMAAN OSAKEANTIIN



United Bankers Oyj:n osake on kaupankäynnin kohteena ilman oikeutta maksuttomaan osakeantiin 23.3.2018 alkaen.



United Bankers Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: UNIAV ISIN-koodi: FI4000081427 id: 103563 Suhde: 4:1 (neljä uutta osaketta annetaan yhtä vanhaa osaketta kohti) Irtoamispäivä: 23.3.2018 Täsmäytyspäivä: 26.3.2018



Tarjoukset osakkeen UNIAV tarjouskirjasta poistetaan markkinoiden sulkeuduttua 22.3.2018.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260