The global packaged dehydrated food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global packaged dehydrated food market by technology, including spray drying, freeze drying, and sun drying. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing demand for food products with long shelf lives

The increasing demand for food products with long shelf lives is a major driver for the global packaged dehydrated food market. Busy lifestyles and the rising working population have led to the rise in demand for packaged dehydrated food products as they can be stored for long periods and yet retain their freshness.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for foodresearch, "The popularity of ready-to-eat foods are growing among end-users. Packaged dehydrated foods are considered to be of good taste, and the lack of moisture helps in storing them for a long time. These products retain their original flavor and nutritional benefits. Similarly, frozen, dried products can be stored for a long period."

Market trend: rising demand for dried organic fruits

The rising demand for organic dried fruits is expected to be an emerging trend in the global packaged dehydrated food market. Organic dried fruits have health benefits such as they contain antioxidants, they are highly nutritious, contain fibers, and free of preservatives or chemicals. Organic dried fruits are commonly used for gifting. In countries such as China, dried fruits are gifted during festive seasons. The increase in demands for superfruits is expected to propel the demand for organic dried fruits. Globally, the popularity of freeze-dried acai berries is growing.

Market challenge: Increasing adoption of the drying-at-home technique

A major challenge for the global packaged dehydrated food market is the increasing popularity of the drying-at-home (sun drying) technique. This technique is less expensive when compared with other dehydration technologies. End-users sundry food products such as fruits, grains, and chilies for domestic consumption. This technique is considered to be safe as the products are not treated with additives and preservatives. The popularity of dehydration with the help of ovens is increasing among the urban end-users. The convenience and economic benefits of the drying-at-home technique reduce the demand for packaged dehydrated foods.

