STATS SportVU Pro to Provide Fitness, Tactical and Technical Data for Spain's Remaining Pre-World Cup Matches

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, has partnered with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (Real Federación Española de Fútbol, RFEF) to provide fitness, tactical and technical data for Spain's remaining pre-World Cup matches using STATS SportVU Pro.

RFEF serves at the governing body of football in Spain, including the Spanish men's national team, women's national team, youth national team, as well as Spain's national futsal team. In addition, RFEF administers the competition committee of the Campeonato Nacional de Liga: the Primera División and the Segunda División.

STATS SportVU Pro-which was recently validated through a STATS-commissioned independent study by the Technical University of Munich-delivers tracking through an independent camera installation that extracts and processes coordinates of players and the ball. Backed by STATS' award-winning data science team and engineers, the Spanish national team will have advanced analytics to measure and analyze player performance and fitness, and team formations and strategy.

"As Spain prepares for a tough grouping in the upcoming World Cup, it is important they have the resources and analytics in place to measure team and player performance," said Richard Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer at STATS. "STATS SportVU Pro has revolutionized the way teams and players prepare and analyze their matches, and we are thrilled to partner with RFEF to bring new context to a talented Spanish squad."

STATS SportVU will be used in Spain's two upcoming pre-World Cup matches, including a 23 March vs. Germany and a 27 March match against Argentina. In the lead-up to World Cup selection, RFEF and Spain have used STATS SportVU for team and player evaluation in five previous matches, including; Spain vs. Colombia (7 July 2017), Spain vs. Albania (6 October 2017), Israel vs. Spain (9 October 2017), Spain vs. Costa Rica (11 November 2017), and Russia vs. Spain (14 November 2017).

"Thanks to STATS SportVU tracking, we are provided with reliable fitness data, which helps us to better understand how players physically performed during the competition," said Oscar Caro, physical coach of the Spanish national team. "It's really convenient-the fact that both fitness and technical data are sent to us less than 24 hours post-match."

For more information on STATS SportVU and player tracking visit: https://www.stats.com/sportvu-football/

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world's most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry's fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVU, and a range of customizable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry enhancing both team performance and fan experience. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSEngage.

