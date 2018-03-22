

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN (GKN.L) said it has noted the announcement that Melrose Industries PLC has finally reached agreement with the GKN pension scheme trustees regarding the future funding of GKN's UK pension schemes under its offer. GKN said Melrose's plan to contribute up to 1 billion pounds into the UK schemes would create potential value leakage of more than 300 million pounds, given the UK schemes' IAS 19 deficit of 674 million pounds. GKN said it has a comprehensive plan to reduce the liabilities of the schemes as well as eliminate the UK deficit.



GKN said, under Melrose's plan, the group's gross liability would remain in excess of 4.3 billion pounds. GKN noted that its agreed plan is to reduce the global gross liabilities to approximately 2.2 billion pounds.



GKN Group Finance Director, Jos Sclater, said: 'It has taken Melrose more than 11 weeks to get to this point with the pension trustees. Melrose attempted an inadequate offer in the first place and has now had to agree to an economically inefficient settlement to address the Trustees' rightful concerns over Melrose's proposed high leverage structure for GKN and uncertainty of future ownership of the businesses. Melrose has not agreed any meaningful actions to reduce short term liabilities.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX