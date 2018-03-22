At Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2018, a leading international exhibition dedicated to comfort living technology that kicked off on March 13 in Milan, Midea Group, the world leading home appliances manufacturer to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, announced that its All Easy Series R-290 residential single-split air conditioner recently became the first of its kind being certified by the German ecolabel "Blue Angel" for its ultra-low global warming potential (GWP), high energy efficiency, low noise, and stringent material safety control.

This event has a historic significance for the global air conditioner industry. It also makes Midea the world's first in the industry to provide a mass-producible, efficient and reliable solution for the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). The Amendment is a common view of each country concerning the serious situation of global warming, and simultaneously it challenges the world air-conditioning industry. It has been an ultimate goal for each air-conditioning manufacturer to develop environmental and efficient products that reach the standard of this amendment.

"Blue Angel" certification, owned by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, represents the highest standard for the comprehensive efficiency, healthy and environmental features of home appliances. If you use products or services holding the Blue Angel eco-label, you can be sure that you are doing something good for yourself, the environment and the future.

To overcome all technical difficulty and meet the strict criteria of Blue Angel, the Midea team spent 9-year uphill R&D to solve all technical problems and finally developed the core components by 2017, including the R-290 compressor, the heat exchanger, and the electronic expansion valve and formed the unique R-290 circuits, variable frequency electrical control and safety protection schemes. With multiple breakthroughs in energy efficiency, safety, noise reduction and material control, the R-290 technology had obtained over 200 domestic and international patents before it was finally awarded the Blue Angel Certification.

Midea has built a global layout of the whole industry chain for R-290 single-split air conditioner from R&D and product planning to marketing and after sale. With the official launch of R-290 air conditioner, Midea will break the limitation of EU F-gas Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 517/2014) and enter the EU market to provide the latest efficient, safe and environment-friendly home appliances for local consumers.

During MCE 2018 where the latest technology and products in the air conditioning industry gathered together, Midea attracted much attention of global media, industry insiders and visitors etc. through the striking exposure of R-290 air conditioner as well as other innovative products.

