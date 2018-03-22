ION Investment Group completes acquisition of Openlink

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ION Investment Group announced today that it completed its acquisition of Openlink Financial, a global provider of trading and risk management solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Openlink provides complementary solutions that further expand ION's footprint across energy companies, financial services institutions, and commodities-intensive corporates.

Clients will benefit from ION's additional scale and reach, with global capabilities that enhance Openlink's existing offerings and expertise, and advance Openlink's product and delivery excellence.

To learn more about Openlink, visit www.openlink.com.

About ION Investment Group

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments and corporates. For more information, visit www.iongroup.com.

