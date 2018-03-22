FlowForma to Host Live Webinar: 'Refining On-Site Processes' with Essar

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma, the leading provider of BPM tools for Microsoft Office 365 is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar entitled "Refining On-Site Processes", featuring Robert Macknay, IT Manager, Essar, is taking place on March 29th at 4pm (GMT+1).

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657570/FlowForma_webinar.jpg )

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523210/FlowForma_Logo.jpg )



With growing numbers of process owners becoming increasingly frustrated throughout the Energy & Engineering and Oil & Gas industries - organizations are keen to cut out the amount of paperwork required when completing daily processes. This webinar will outline the benefits and impact FlowForma BPM for Microsoft Office 365 has made within Essar, by digitizing their internal business processes.

As a result, Essar have seen processes deployed up to five times faster, significant time saved for on-site employees, a central data repository has enabled better reporting, and audit trails enabling better governance.

Join our guest speaker Robert Macknay from Essar, at this webinar, and our product expert, Shay O'Connor, who will demonstrate how FlowForma BPM for Microsoft Office 365 can boost your Digital Transformation journey, by helping you automate processes such as Permission to Dig, Safety Observation Report, Incident Management and many more.

Webinar Details

When: March 29, 2018 @ 11am EDT / 4pm GMT+1

Where:Online - Register for free today.

Who: Energy & Engineering, Oil & Gas.

Secure your complementary place at this upcoming webinar.

Supporting Resources

To learn more about FlowForma ' s upcoming webinar featuring Essar visit: www.flowforma.com/events/energy-engine e ring-oil-gas-webinar-march-29th-2018

To find out how the FlowForma BPM tool works visit: www.flowforma . com/how-it-works

To download a free trial of FlowForma BPM visit: www.flowforma.com/start-your-flowforma-trial

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing BPM products that empower users to get work done, smarter and faster, on the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

An award-winning Microsoft Office 365 App, the FlowForma BPM tool enables business users and Heads of Departments to quickly implement processes such as HR on-boarding, new product development and clinical trials as well as many others, increasing organizational efficiency and productivity.

Recognised by Microsoft and trusted by over 150,000 users, this Microsoft Gold Partner is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston.

For further information or a 30-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com