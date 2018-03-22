Ringdale Introduces the IDC Spotlight Report on Data Privacy and Compliance for Print and Document Management

BURGESS HILL, England, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe the leading print management solution for document security and compliance, introduces the IDC Spotlight report. This report helps compliance and data protection officers to address the gaps in their output management processes, in their efforts to remain compliant with evolving industry regulations, including the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

This report is an important tool as the latest market research reveals that [*] 71% of IT professionals have not considered print as part of their GDPR strategy.

Report highlights include:

Impact of c hanging data privacy legislations - penalties and risks organizations will face as a result of non-compliance

- penalties and risks organizations will face as a result of non-compliance Typical security gaps in print related processes - common vulnerabilities and high risk areas

- common vulnerabilities and high risk areas 5 key priorities to mitigate security risks - to enable regulatory compliance and prevent data breaches

"The majority of organizations are not aware that GDPR is relevant for printing and document management," says Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances, Ringdale. "The upcoming May 25th GDPR deadline is just 2 months away and most companies will not be fully prepared. The IDC Spotlight report identifies print management solutions to include in the strategic planning for GDPR compliance and mitigate security risks."

For further information and to download a complimentary copy of the IDC Spotlight report, visit the FollowMe web site at www.followme.ringdale.com



About Ringdale

Ringdale invented FollowMe and the print roaming technology in 1997 and has continued to be at the forefront of the industry for over three decades. We currently maintain offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan. We have built a strong global partner network and forged strong relationships with the world's leading printing manufacturers including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

