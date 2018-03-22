Midea Group, world leading home appliances manufacturer announced on March 14th that its All Easy Series R-290 residential single-split air conditioner recently obtained the Blue Angel Certification for its ultra-low global warming potential(GWP), high energy efficiency, low noise, and stringent material safety control. Owned by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety, the certification represents the highest standards for energy efficiency, health and environment-friendliness of home appliances. Before it was finally awarded the Blue Angel Certification R-290 had obtained over 200 domestic and international patents, with multiple breakthroughs in energy efficiency, safety, noise reduction and material control.

It symbolizes a milestone for the company, for it makes Midea the world's first in the industry capable of providing mass-producible, efficient and reliable solutions for the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). While the Amendment is an agreement signed by all UN member states to reduce these potent greenhouse gases, it also poses great challenges to the air conditioner industry. To develop Amendment-compliant air conditioner products has become the ultimate goal for every air conditioner enterprise since the Amendment was proposed.

The Midea team spent nine years to solve all technical problems and finally developed the core components by 2017, including the R-290 compressor, the heat exchanger, and the electronic expansion valve and formed the unique R-290 circuits, variable frequency electrical control and safety protection schemes.

With an ultra-low GWP of 3, SCOP of 4.6 (much higher than Europe's entry standard 3.4), Midea's R-290 products are environment-friendly, energy-efficient, safe and reliable. From R&D and product planning to marketing and after sale, Midea is now prepared in every way to officially launch R-290 single-split air conditioners. As it is compliant with the EU F-gas Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 517/2014), it will enter the EU market and allow local consumers to benefit from the latest efficient, safe and environment-friendly home appliances.

Midea Group is a world's leading technologies group in consumer appliances, HVAC systems, robotics and industrial automation systems, and smart supply chain (logistics). Focusing on continuous technological innovation to improve products and services, and to make life more comfortable and pleasant, Midea is committed to improving lives by adhering to the principle of "Creating Value for Customers".

