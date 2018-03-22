Jackpotjoy PLC JKPTF:OTC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 21 March 2018 that on the same day Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of the Company, and Simon Wykes, Chief Executive Officer of Jackpotjoy Operations Limited, purchased ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Price Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held Neil Goulden 25,000 £8.20 65,000 0.09% Simon Wykes 5,031 £8.20 5,031 0.01%

The Company was notified on 22 March 2018 that on the same day Keith Laslop, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, exercised options under the Jackpotjoy plc Share Option Plan (the "JPJ Share Option Plan") as follows:

Director Number of Options exercised Exercise Price Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held Keith Laslop 100,000 CA$4.00 838,606 1.13%

The newly purchased shares by each of Neil Goulden and Simon Wykes and the shares received on exercise of options by Keith Laslop will count toward their respective shareholding requirement as directors as outlined in the Company's remuneration policy, to be voted on by shareholders in June.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Neil Goulden 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Jackpotjoy plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 25,000 Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £8.20 25,000 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 21 March 2018 (UK) g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Simon Wykes 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status CEO, Jackpotjoy Operations Limited b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Jackpotjoy plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 5,031 Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £8.20 5,031 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 21 March 2018 (UK) g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Keith Laslop 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Jackpotjoy plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Options over Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Options under the Jackpotjoy plc Share Option Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume CA$4.00 per Ordinary Share 100,000 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 22 March 2018 (UK) g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

