Jackpotjoy PLC JKPTF:OTC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 21 March 2018 that on the same day Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of the Company, and Simon Wykes, Chief Executive Officer of Jackpotjoy Operations Limited, purchased ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased

Price

Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction

% of Company's issued share capital held

Neil Goulden

25,000

£8.20

65,000

0.09%

Simon Wykes

5,031

£8.20

5,031

0.01%

The Company was notified on 22 March 2018 that on the same day Keith Laslop, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, exercised options under the Jackpotjoy plc Share Option Plan (the "JPJ Share Option Plan") as follows:

Director

Number of Options exercised

Exercise Price

Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction

% of Company's issued share capital held

Keith Laslop

100,000

CA$4.00

838,606

1.13%

The newly purchased shares by each of Neil Goulden and Simon Wykes and the shares received on exercise of options by Keith Laslop will count toward their respective shareholding requirement as directors as outlined in the Company's remuneration policy, to be voted on by shareholders in June.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Neil Goulden

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Jackpotjoy plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 25,000 Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£8.20

25,000 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

21 March 2018 (UK)

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Simon Wykes

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

CEO, Jackpotjoy Operations Limited

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Jackpotjoy plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 5,031 Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£8.20

5,031 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

21 March 2018 (UK)

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Keith Laslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Jackpotjoy plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Options over Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Options under the Jackpotjoy plc Share Option Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

CA$4.00 per Ordinary Share

100,000 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

22 March 2018 (UK)

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:

Jackpotjoy plc
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 203 907 4032
+44 (0) 7812 142118
jason.holden@jpj.com

Jackpotjoy Group

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 (0) 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
jackpotjoy@finsbury.com

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy plc via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE