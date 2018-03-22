Jackpotjoy PLC JKPTF:OTC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 21 March 2018 that on the same day Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of the Company, and Simon Wykes, Chief Executive Officer of Jackpotjoy Operations Limited, purchased ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:
Director
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased
Price
Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
Neil Goulden
25,000
£8.20
65,000
0.09%
Simon Wykes
5,031
£8.20
5,031
0.01%
The Company was notified on 22 March 2018 that on the same day Keith Laslop, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, exercised options under the Jackpotjoy plc Share Option Plan (the "JPJ Share Option Plan") as follows:
Director
Number of Options exercised
Exercise Price
Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
Keith Laslop
100,000
CA$4.00
838,606
1.13%
The newly purchased shares by each of Neil Goulden and Simon Wykes and the shares received on exercise of options by Keith Laslop will count toward their respective shareholding requirement as directors as outlined in the Company's remuneration policy, to be voted on by shareholders in June.
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Neil Goulden
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Executive Chairman
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Jackpotjoy plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 25,000 Ordinary Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
21 March 2018 (UK)
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Simon Wykes
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
CEO, Jackpotjoy Operations Limited
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Jackpotjoy plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 5,031 Ordinary Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
21 March 2018 (UK)
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Keith Laslop
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Jackpotjoy plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Options over Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of Options under the Jackpotjoy plc Share Option Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
22 March 2018 (UK)
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
About Jackpotjoy plc
Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.
Enquiries:
Jackpotjoy plc
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 203 907 4032
+44 (0) 7812 142118
jason.holden@jpj.com
Jackpotjoy Group
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 (0) 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
jackpotjoy@finsbury.com
