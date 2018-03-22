One News Page Launches Royal Wedding News Section

LONDON, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Online global news and media portal One News Page today announces the launch of a new spotlight section dedicated to news about the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Royal Wedding is set to take place at Windsor Castle on May 19th 2018 - with members of the British royal family and invited members of the public set to be in attendance.

In the weeks leading up to the big day, more and more exciting details regarding the upcoming nuptials will be made public through a number of news sites and video platforms - making it all the more reason for One News Page, the self-described 'World's Speediest News Portal', to start collating stories and media as and when they become available for followers of the British royals. Particular interest is growing overseas in the U.S. as well as on Prince Harry's home soil - and building excitement for his marriage to Meghan Markle will culminate in a celebration at the height of spring at St George's Chapel.

"Royal weddings always make for momentous occasions, and we're excited to be able to help our readers and royal followers keep abreast of all the latest news through our new, dedicated section," advises Dr Marc Pinter-Krainer, CEO of One News Page. "Our readers will be able to take a closer look at unfolding stories and pieces regarding Harry and Meghan's big day easier than ever before - all they will have to do is click through to our 'Royal Wedding' spotlight section."

Featuring a feed of videos and news articles relating to the upcoming nuptials from verified sources, the new Royal Wedding spotlight section is hosted at https://www.onenewspage.com/s/royalwedding. It is the latest in a number of spotlight sections that the portal has played host to over the years, with focus on popular stories and unfolding events being key.

One News Page is free to browse and allows its readers to take advantage of its comprehensive repository of over 100 million different news resources from scores of reputable and authoritative sources and journalists. Offering written digests, original content and video news for readers to access and consume at their leisure, One News Page is continuing to tap into the news aggregation market by making it easier and quicker to access with each update.

One News Page was founded in 2008 and services markets in the English, German and Spanish languages across Europe, America, Asia and Australasia. In 2016 it served over 20 million users accessing its news portal websites.

For further information, please visit https://www.onenewspage.com/

About One News Page Ltd

One News Page Ltd is a British media firm which runs a family of news portal websites across the globe. The sites feature original news coverage and syndicated news content including news videos from major trusted news sources.

The One News Page portal is arguably the fastest-access news portal in the world. It provides users with a powerful search engine of more than 100 million news resources, allowing them to discover and locate relevant news coverage easily. Users are referred to the source website directly by clicking on a corresponding link.

Optional free member registration provides access to news archives and live news alerts by email.

Access to all One News Page sites is free of charge.

https://www.onenewspage.com/

Enquiries / Media Contact

One News Page Ltd

Dr Marc Pinter-Krainer

Founder & CEO

Email: marc@onenewspage.com

Tel: +44-(0)-208-133-700

https://www.onenewspage.com/