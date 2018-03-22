London stocks had extended losses by midday on Thursday as the pound held its gains after the Bank of England kept interest rates steady, as expected, while signalling that an increase in May might be on the cards. The FTSE 100 was down 1% to 6,969.35, having already fallen further into the red and below the 7,000 mark before the rate announcement, while the pound was up 0.3% versus the euro at 1.1496 and 0.1% firmer against the dollar at 1.4155, as the BoE voted to keep interest rates on hold ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...