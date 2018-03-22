The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly picked up last week, according to data from the Labor Department. US initial jobless claims rose by 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level to 229,000, versus expectations for a drop to 225,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average was up 2,250 to 223,750 from the previous week's average, which was also unrevised. The four-week average is considered more reliable as it smooths out sharp fluctuations in the more ...

