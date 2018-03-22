EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Racing Car 23 by Gray Gaulding Set for STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway

RIDGEWAY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / EarthWater RACING (https://earthwater.com/earthwaterracing/) revs up for another exciting race with Professional NASCAR Driver, Gray Gaulding, (http://www.graygaulding.com/) driving Car 23 proudly sponsored by EarthWater (products available exclusively on Amazon). Martinsville Speedway, in Ridgeway, VA, will host the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, March 25th Broadcast LIVE on FS1 TV @ 2:00 pm EST.

However, as of Wednesday morning, weather forecasts predict snowy condition in Martinsville late Saturday and into Sunday morning. NASCAR is accustomed to dealing with rain or fog, but snow is a rare sight on race day. The last time a NASCAR event was delayed due to flaky white precipitation was in 2008 at Atlanta when a surprise storm in March forced the cancellation of Nationwide (now Xfinity) Series qualifying and delayed the final Sprint (now Monster Energy) Cup practice.

Despite the weather forecast, EarthWater RACING is looking forward with its partner BK Racing to this weekend's activities. NASCAR fans will be coming from far and wide to enjoy the wild short track action and the legendary $2 Martinsville Hot Dog. Afterward, there is no better way to stay hydrated than with a bottle of FulHum! The hydrating properties of the 70+ Trace Minerals found in EarthWater FulHum with active carbon and high molecular oxygen are one of the most powerful hydrators, antioxidants, and cleansers in the world.

EarthWater President and former LA Dodgers MLB Professional Baseball Player, Cash Riley Jr., stated, "Imagine getting 70 essential minerals and natural antioxidants in a serving of water, with no aftertaste, potentially harmful chemicals, or artificial flavors. We made it happen. Now we are sharing the greatest water on earth with NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding, to stay hydrated during a three-hour race behind the wheel. Go Car 23."

NASCAR CUP SERIES TV SCHEDULE - ALL TIMES ARE EST

Saturday, March 24

10:05-10:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1

12:30-1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

5:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Award qualifying, FS1

6:10 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Sunday, March 25

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 (500 laps, 263 miles), FS1

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold online, exclusively by Amazon. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow," and "share" on the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com or visit us at www.EarthWater.com.

About Amazon Exclusives

Amazon Exclusives showcases sellers who have chosen to sell their products only on the Amazon Marketplace and through their own websites and physical stores. We have a collection of exciting new technologies and innovative brands to suit any customer, from Shoes to Sports & Outdoors to Electronics. All products in the Amazon Exclusives Store are fulfilled by Amazon, giving more benefits for Prime customers. Prime-eligible items can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases. Info: https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Exclusives/b?ie=UTF8&node=11024013011.

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited