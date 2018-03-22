

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The yen advanced to 3-day highs of 129.64 against the euro and 111.09 against the franc, off its early lows of 131.02 and 111.79, respectively.



The yen climbed to near a 3-week high of 105.26 against the greenback, 2-day high of 148.70 against the pound and a 4-month high of 81.18 against the aussie, from its previous lows of 106.09, 150.17 and 82.43, respectively.



The yen edged up to 76.12 against the kiwi and 81.56 against the loonie, reversing from its early lows of 76.78 and 82.38, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 128.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the franc, 102.00 against the greenback, 144.00 against the pound, 80.00 against the aussie, 74.00 against the kiwi and 80.00 against the loonie.



