Jet Midwest, Inc. Acquires First Gulfstream G-IV Aircraft

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Midwest, Inc., a leading aviation parts provider, is proud to announce its first acquisition of four Gulfstream G-IV aircraft, powered by Rolls Royce Tay 611-8 engines.

Ian Vaught, Consignment Planning Analyst, says, "We are thrilled for this new acquisition as it is our first-ever commitment to a Gulfstream product. The dismantle of these aircraft promises new opportunities for Jet Midwest and is sure to open doors to a new market."

The aircraft has commenced dismantle and inventory will be available for sale immediately.

Over the past six years, Jet Midwest, Inc. has dismantled over 100 commercial aircraft, including Boeing 757, 767, 777 and 747, Airbus A310, A320, A321, A330,and Fokker 100 aircraft and associated engines.

About Jet Midwest

Jet Midwest, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is a diverse aircraft parts supplier based in Kansas City, MO with over 500,000 feet of warehouse space and with 300,000 rotable parts in stock supporting Boeing 767, 757, 737, 777, and Airbus A320, A330 series aircraft. Contact sales@jetmidwest.com or visit us at www.jetmidwest.com for further information.

