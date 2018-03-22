Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2018) - On March 15, 2018, a special meeting of Utilicraft Aerospace Industries, Inc.'s (OTC Pink: UITA) Board of Directors was held to accept the resignation of Kevin Williams as the CEO, President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Director of the Board and Appointed Richard Kilchesky, as the new President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Utilicraft Aerospace Industries, Inc. is working diligently to bring all financial statements, quarterly's, annual reports, income statements and balance sheets current for all recent corporate activities; which would include all filings necessary for the OTC Markets to allow a PINK Current Status.

There is no Reverse Split scheduled for this company anytime in the foreseeable future, as management has concluded that the share structure is in a healthy condition.

Utilicraft Aerospace Industries, Inc. has reinstated its Nevada Secretary of State Registration and hired a new Registered Agent located at 401 Ryland St STE 200-A, Reno, NV 89502.

"We are looking to bring this company current on every aspect of its operations," said CEO, Richard Kilchesky; he went on to say, "The U.S. Economy is strong right now, and there has never been a better time for us to enter the public arena, and I want shareholders to know that Utilicraft will be entering into a new market sector, applying for a ticker symbol change, and applying for an uplist to the OTCQB Tier in the near future."

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

