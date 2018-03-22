The latest market research report by Technavio on the global network access control (NAC) marketpredicts a CAGR of above 27% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005533/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global network access control market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report segments the global network access control market by product, including hardware, software, and services and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global network access control market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Growing awareness of sophisticated data safety issues and threats: a major market driver

Commoditization of NAC solutions: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global network access control market with 44% share in 2017

In 2017, the hardware segment held the highest market share of 52%

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing awareness of sophisticated data safety issues and threats: a major market driver

Presently, the rising technological improvements have increased the threat to data security, and privacy as more and more businesses are going online. Any form of data breach will lead to system downtime, which will hamper the organizational brand equity. Along with damages to the brand name, following a data breach, there are costs related to legal actions and insurance claims. As technological maturity increases in the world, the concerns related to data security and privacy also increases. A major challenge in the market is to keep the enterprise IT system safe and its data secure.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Commoditization of NAC solutions: emerging market trend

NAC is expected to be moderately commoditized in the upcoming years owing to the gradual evolution in its features and development of the end-consumer demand. This trend is expected to drive the market across and beyond the forecast period. It is early to state if NAC is going to be completely replaced, however, it cannot be denied that the scope of NAC is continually evolving. In this era of hyper-connectivity and enhanced network threats, there is opportunity for NAC to alter and evolve. The core capability of network security will enable the capabilities of a NAC solution to be bundled together with other network solutions and be offered as a complete end-to-end network management suite by players. These NAC solutions are expected to be unified and bundled with a firewall, anti-virus, or other integrated bundles.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT security, "The contemporary office environment is a heterogeneous setting owing to the customized and hybrid software deployments across departments and processes. There are a diverse set of networked systems and devices. On a diverse set of networked systems and multiple platforms, a NAC acts as a point of contact for access to files and information. The scope of NAC is expected to increase from only network security to end-to-end network management owing to increase in competition and product development. NAC is expected to be an essential component in the comprehensive network software systems."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global network access control market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. Technological maturity and the massive size and growth of the industrial, as well as the private sector, are the prime factors leading towards the dominance of the Americas.

In EMEA, the presence of some of the most advanced economies with a mature industrial as well as private sector is driving growth in the NAC market. In APAC, the growth rate is expected to increase due to the growing technological maturity, increasing penetration by top players, and intensive adoption of technology across verticals and industries.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005533/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com