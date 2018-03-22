Harvey Nash Publishes Its 7th Annual Global HR Survey

LONDON, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Nash, the global professional recruitment and IT outsourcing company, publishes the 2018 Human Resources Survey.

Now in its seventh year, the report reflects the views and insights of 820 HR directors and HR professionals from more than thirty countries, and is recognised as one of the leading indicators of global trends in human resources, talent management and people development.

To download the report, please visit www.harveynash.com/hrsurvey.

Key highlights include

You're hired. Recruitment is seen as the most important issue the board wants HR to address (29% feel this is a top 3 issue.) Developing leadership and engagement are the next most important.

Time to perform. There has been a big jump in organisations implementing performance management programmes across their whole workforce (a jump from 25% to 36%).

It's all about the brand. 71% of HR respondents listed 'building an employer brand' as very important when it comes to recruitment, making it the single most important thing to do for hiring.

Non-human resources. Over a quarter (26%) of HR professionals already have their workforce planning impacted by A.I. and Automation.

Taking control. Over half of HR departments (56%) say it is more important for HR to do more for the business, rather than empower the business to do more HR. A swing of 9% since 2016.

The direct line. 39% of organisations are hiring their staff directly, the highest figure for 5 years. Recruitment agencies are focusing on adding value, and dealing with complexity.

Is image everything? On the whole, HR is satisfied with how it's seen by the business (62%), but this figure has stagnated over the past three years.

Your flexible friends. Organisations are increasing their use of non-employee labour. Currently the proportion of organisations with 20% or more of their workforce as non-employee labour is 31%; this expected to rise to over 40% within five years.

Does the Board value HR? 52% believe HR is very important to the Board. Good news for half of HR people, but this figure hasn't changed much since last year, and it still leaves almost half who feel there is more to do.

