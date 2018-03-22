Comodo CA Sees 35 Percent Year-Over-Year Increase in EV Certificates

CLIFTON, N.J., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comodo CA (http://www.comodoca.com/), a worldwide leader in digital identity solutions, will address evolving cyberthreats and the increasing importance Extended Validation (EV) TLS/SSL certificates play in securing websites and inspiring consumer trust at the RSA Conference 2018 (https://www.rsaconference.com/events/us18), San Francisco, April 16 - 20.

According to the Feb 2018 Netcraft (https://www.netcraft.com/) report, Comodo CA has seen a 35 percent year-over-year increase of EV certificate units* making it one of the fastest growing providers of high assurance certificates. The volume of EV certificates globally also saw a record year in 2017 as more and more businesses adopt EV as standard practice for their websites. The demand for stronger, more secure EV certificates comes in the wake of increased phishing websites using Domain Validated (DV) certificates. Phishing websites imitate legitimate websites to steal customers' funds and identities. Phishing websites using DV certificates get the "Secure" label by browsers, which adds to consumer confusion. Browsers intend the "secure" label to indicate that the link is encrypted to the destination. That destination could be a phishing website. Unfortunately, consumers translate "secure" to mean safe.

"Enabling HTTPS and a padlock in browsers is no longer sufficient for business websites," says Bill Holtz, CEO, Comodo CA. "Online consumers are demanding the additional assurances that the identity of the website they are visiting has been verified by human auditors. The EV certificate that also carries a green identifier in the URL bar is subjected to extensive human scrutiny by the issuing Certificate Authority before a certificate is issued. That contrasts with a DV certificate that undergoes no scrutiny. The green bar tells consumers that they are at a legitimate website and not a phishing website. There has been no phishing attack using the EV certificate."

At RSA 2018, the world's leading information security conference and exposition, Comodo CA will exhibit its leading portfolio of solutions that deliver security and trust to over 700,000 businesses worldwide. Comodo CA will also spotlight the key trends it is seeing that are driving adoption of EV certificates and will cover its recent announcements including:

Comodo Certificate Manager 6.0 launch (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/about/newsroom/comodo-ca-launches-industry-leading-certificate-ma/) featuring automatic provisioning for F5 BIG-IP including WildCard and Multi-Domain as well as Microsoft CA certificates discovery, management and replacement through a single interface

The launch of Comodo CA's new IoT security platform and partner program (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/about/newsroom/comodo-launches-new-iot-pki-security-platform/)

Comodo CA's tremendous growth in the past year, including the addition of 35 new channel partners (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/about/newsroom/35-new-strategic-partnerships-fueling-comodo-ca-s/), and record setting growth from its channel program delivering a 45 percent increase in year over year growth (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/about/newsroom/comodo-ca-achieves-record-45-percent-year-over/).

