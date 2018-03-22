Elsevier's MACRO Adopted by St. Stephen's Clinical Research as Data Capture Platform of Choice

LONDON, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Implementation aimed to support complex clinical research, as MACRO helps to deliver best practice in clinical trial data collection



Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced the successful implementation of its MACRO solution by St. Stephen's Clinical Research in the UK.

St. Stephen's Clinical Research (STSTCR) is a specialist clinical research organization providing services to pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, academic institutions, the healthcare sector and NGOs. STSTCR adopted MACRO to support the management and delivery of complex clinical research, specifically in the field of infectious diseases including HIV and hepatitis, which they conduct across multiple centers across the UK, Europe and worldwide.

As electronic data capture solutions are increasingly becoming the norm in clinical trials, users worldwide are looking for proven technology that is adaptable, user-friendly and meets their needs for efficiency, cost-effectiveness and regulatory compliance.

Anne Duffy, Head of STSTCR Clinical Monitoring said, "MACRO has had the fantastic ability to tailor its functionality to improve best-practice for our data capture and storage, improving our confidence as an organization." STSTCR is currently utilizing MACRO to accelerate the rate at which it can design studies.

Elsevier's MACRO is a powerful, industry-standard electronic data capture solution that has been proven in commercial and not-for-profit clinical research since 1999. MACRO's dynamic and easy to use tools for study definition, data capture and data management simplify set-up, reduce time to first data entry and to database lock, and help researchers succeed every time in increasingly complex clinical trials. MACRO is used by pharmaceutical companies, academic medical centers, contract research organizations (CROs), and medical device companies.

Oliver Cram, General Manager for MACRO at Elsevier, said, "The adoption of our platform by STSTCR speaks to MACRO's industry-leading functionality and its ability to support a range of research teams to achieve their goals within this prestigious institution. Its flexibility and user-focused interface ensure researchers can succeed every time in complex clinical trials. MACRO drives a higher quality of clinical research, consequently leading to improved quality of life and patient outcomes."

About St. Stephen's Clinical Research

St. Stephen's Clinical Research is a specialist clinical research organisation providing clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organisations, academic institutions, healthcare sector and NGO's. Established as part of a successful clinical research charity in 1991, St. Stephen's Clinical Research has expanded organically, developing a large client base and clinical research capability and expertise over 20 years in the management and delivery of Phase I to IV clinical research trials. St. Stephen's Clinical Research has specific clinical and scientific expertise in HIV, hepatitis and other infectious diseases. It is adept at managing and delivering complex multi-centred clinical trials within the UK and Europe and worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.ststcr.com/.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

