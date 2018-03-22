Regulatory News:

The Engineering Center in Rüsselsheim reinforces its position as a core part of the global Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) R&D footprint: Nine additional Centers of Competence in various areas of technology will be located there, including the development of seats and manual transmission systems for the whole Groupe PSA. The number of Centers of Competence based at the Opel/Vauxhall headquarters will therefore increase to 15 in total.

"With the nine additional Centers of Competence, Opel in Rüsselsheim will play an even more significant role in Groupe PSA's global research and development work," said Opel CEO, Michael Lohscheller.

"We are pleased that our highly qualified engineers in Germany will assume essential tasks for the entire company going forward. They will contribute to the success of all five brands of Groupe PSA," said Gilles Le Borgne, Executive Vice President, Quality and Engineering at Groupe PSA.

Christian Müller, Managing Director Opel/Vauxhall Engineering, added: "The decision to allocate these important responsibilities to the Engineering team in Rüsselsheim is setting the course for the future. Especially as we are facing a substantial reduction of development work coming from General Motors, which used to represent 50 percent of the workload in our Rüsselsheim Engineering Center. The sustainable competitiveness of the German R&D Center is a central goal of the company plan PACE!. With todays and further future decisions, which we are currently preparing, we are taking important steps into this direction."

The development teams from France and Germany have defined additional R&D areas to unleash the full potential of the overall group in a very short time frame. The abilities of the various competence teams will complement each other in an ideal manner, as part of a global network for the benefit of all five group brands (Opel, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles). The Centers of Competence enable universal technical standards and optimal realisation within Groupe PSA around the globe.

The Rüsselsheim Centers of Competence will ensure the connection between German engineering quality and innovations that are affordable for customers for the Opel brand. As announced during the presentation of the PACE! plan on November 9, 2017, all new Opel/Vauxhall vehicles will be developed in Rüsselsheim. At the same time, the Rüsselsheim Engineering Center shows that it will play an integral part in supporting Groupe PSA's growth strategy.

Due to the numerous new technological challenges facing the entire industry, the implementation of the Centers of Competence in Rüsselsheim has no negative effects on employment for the other development teams of Groupe PSA.

Overview of Groupe PSA Engineering Centers of Competence in Rüsselsheim:

New

Seats

Manual transmission systems

Restraint systems

Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC)

Geometry, dimensions and tolerances

Vehicle material engineering (for many areas)

Vehicle fuel function

3D print of assembly tools

Automation of quality checks

Announced on November 9

Fuel cell development

US market federalisation (vehicle and powertrain)

Alternative fuels

ADAS: parking, active safety, danger alert

Test automation

Software industrialisation

