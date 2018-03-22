Daily Litecoin News Update
"The world ultimately will have a single currency, the internet will have a single currency. I personally believe that it will be bitcoin," says the young entrepreneur Jack Dorsey, who is the architect and captain of two ships-Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ)-both of which sail in the crypto seas today. (Source: "Jack Dorsey expects bitcoin to become the world's 'single currency' in about 10 years," CNBC, March 21, 2018.)
Jack Dorsey predicts that.
