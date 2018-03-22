Double glazing group Safestyle posted a drop in full-year profit on Thursday as installations fell amid an "increasingly challenging" market and higher costs, as it announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer. The company, which warned on revenues and profits at the end of last month, said pre-tax profit in the year to the end of December 2017 dropped 28.5% to £13.8m, as revenue slipped 0.5% to £158.6m. Safestyle said profit was hit by increases in door canvass and digital lead ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...