The Ministry of Petroleum of the Republic of South Sudan: Ministry of Petroleum of South Sudan Statement on U.S. Restrictions on Petroleum Technology Imports

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / The Ministry of Petroleum of the Republic of South Sudan urges the United States government to work with the Republic of South Sudan to overcome the challenges faced by the oil and gas industry and the economy at large in the country.

On Wednesday, March 21, the Ministry of Petroleum was informed that, along with the Ministry of Mining, national oil company Nilepet and twelve oil and gas operators and service companies, it would face new restrictions on imports of U.S. petroleum technology to the Republic of South Sudan. These measures are viewed by the Ministry of Petroleum as counterproductive to the shared mission of the Republic of South Sudan's and the United States' governments to bring peace and stability to South Sudan. The Ministry of Petroleum pledges to work closely with the U.S. Department of Commerce and take all possible measures to remove these restrictions and resume normal relations with the U.S.

The Republic of South Sudan's Transitional Government of National Unity and the Ministry of Petroleum will continue to invite investment in the petroleum sector and to work tirelessly to create an enabling environment for business to thrive in the Republic of South Sudan. The oil and gas sector is a foundation of the economy and depends on international technology imports. Existing petroleum operations will not be affected, as materials are not currently being imported from the U.S., but the Ministry of Petroleum is nevertheless committed to resolving this situation and improving the trading relationship between the Republic of South Sudan and the U.S.

Since the founding of our nation, the United States has been considered our closest partner and ally in our mission to build a free and prosperous society. We have faced numerous challenges together and will continue to view the U.S. as a role model and partner as we lay the foundations for the Republic of South Sudan's recovery and growth.

SOURCE: The Ministry of Petroleum of the Republic of South Sudan