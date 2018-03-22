Brooklyn Point, First And Only For-Sale Residence At City Point In Downtown Brooklyn, Launches Sales

Home to The Highest Residential Rooftop Infinity Pool in the Western Hemisphere

BROOKLYN, New York, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Extell Development Company has announced the commencement of sales at Brooklyn Point, an unprecedented for-sale residential development in Downtown Brooklyn. Located at 1 City Point (aka 138 Willoughby Street), Brooklyn Point will be the first and only for-sale building at City Point, the largest food, shopping and entertainment destination in Brooklyn.

"Our firm has built a reputation for creating quality developments throughout the city known for their striking architecture, sophisticated interior design and luxury amenities. We are proud to now offer the same level of quality and craftsmanship in Brooklyn," said Gary Barnett, President and Founder of Extell Development Company. "Brooklyn Point not only offers the widely-recognized superior Extell product but also a smart investment opportunity within a thriving neighborhood; not available anywhere else in Brooklyn."

Designed by world-renowned architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), the soaring 720-foot tall tower features a modern sculptural facade with double-height angled frames that create a sense of depth accented by a delicate interplay of light. The building culminates in a crown which angles to a point, creating an iconic profile along the Brooklyn skyline.

The private residences and amenity interiors, by AD100 interior design firm, Katherine Newman Design, reflect the Extell benchmark of excellence and craftsmanship. The 458 luxury residences have been carefully curated to reflect a sophisticated aesthetic that combines art and utility, resulting in a modernist sensibility that embraces and reinterprets the past.

Brooklyn Point will offer an array of lifestyle amenities and services spanning over 40,000 square feet, including the highest residential rooftop infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere. Set 68 stories up on the rooftop of Brooklyn Point, the heated, outdoor infinity pool will offer spectacular birds-eye views of the Manhattan skyline. Adjacent to the rooftop pool will be landscaped retreat outfitted with a sundeck, dining areas, changing rooms, showers and a movie screening space.

The full-service building offers every imaginable convenience, including a health and wellness facility with a 65' indoor saltwater swimming pool, 35-foot rock climbing wall, fitness studios, and a squash/basketball court. Social and entertainment amenities include a triple-height Park Lounge with bar, salon, fireplace, and co-working space, as well as wine library, game lounge, screening & performance room, and children's playroom. The outdoor oasis, thoughtfully designed by award-winning landscape architecture firm Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects, features a landscaped terrace with al fresco dining areas as well as grills, putting green, fire pit and lounge, and the Forest Adventure children's playground.

Located at City Point, a 600,000-square-foot mecca of retail, dining and entertainment opportunities, Brooklyn Point residents will have access to everything this neighborhood destination has to offer. City Point is home to a Trader Joe's market, Target, Century 21, Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, and DeKalb Market Hall, an epicurean food hall with over 40 vendors, including Katz's Deli, Ample Hills Creamery, Pierogi Boys, and more.

Downtown Brooklyn has undergone a renaissance, transforming into a hub for innovation, economic growth and cultural development. Iconic institutions such as the Brooklyn Historical Society, BAM, Barclays Center, and the Brooklyn Museum are cultural neighborhood staples. In addition to convenient access to Brooklyn Bridge Park, Fort Greene Park, and Prospect Park, Brooklyn Point will be across the street from the new one-acre Willoughby Square Park. Only one stop from Manhattan, residents will have a variety of convenient transportation options with 11 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road all within close proximity.

Pricing for studio to three-bedroom residences start at $837,000. Brooklyn Point benefits from a 25-year tax abatement and total carrying costs start at $655 per month. Extell Marketing Group is the exclusive sales and marketing firm. The Sales Gallery is located at 384 Bridge Street. For additional information, please visit brooklynpointnyc.com or call 718-222-5770.

