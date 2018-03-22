sprite-preloader
22.03.2018
Vistin Pharma ASA: UPDATE ON THE ENERGY TRADING BUSINESS

Oslo, Norway, 22 March 2018

On 16 March 2018, Vistin Pharma ASA ("Vistin Pharma" or the "Company") announced that it had hired Torbjørn Kjus and Kenneth Tveter to establish a new business area within energy trading.

Please see attached a short introduction to the preliminary plans regarding the new business area. Since the Company is entering a new business area, the attached presentation includes updated risk factors related to the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Ole Enger
Chairman
+47 91 13 82 23

Gunnar Manum
CFO
+47 95 17 91 90
gunnar.manum@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Vistin Pharma update on the energy trading business (http://hugin.info/168869/R/2178567/840699.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vistin Pharma ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)