Vistin Pharma ASA: UPDATE ON THE ENERGY TRADING BUSINESS

Oslo, Norway, 22 March 2018
On 16 March 2018, Vistin Pharma ASA ("Vistin Pharma" or the "Company") announced that it had hired Torbjørn Kjus and Kenneth Tveter to establish a new business area within energy trading.
Please see attached a short introduction to the preliminary plans regarding the new business area. Since the Company is entering a new business area, the attached presentation includes updated risk factors related to the Company.
