The global rotorcraft flight control system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005545/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rotorcraft flight control system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global rotorcraft flight control system market by control mechanism, including collective pitch control, cyclic pitch control, and tail rotor control. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: flexibility in rotorcraft flight control system aftermarket services

Globalization has boosted the visibility of products in the global rotorcraft flight control system market and simultaneously obligated the manufacturers to maintain competitive pricing. There is stiff competition among the existing players in the market as manufacturing of rotorcraft utilizes numerous components. This intense competition is encouraging the players to provide better aftermarket services, which include the provision of spare parts and the upgrades of parts during the operational life cycle of rotorcraft.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for aerospace componentsresearch, "The decline in the production rate of rotorcraft can be attributed to the slow growth of the global economy and the volatility in the oil and gas industry. Even though the transportation and light rotorcraft are expected do display significant demand, the global rotorcraft market will witness a decline when compared to the previous years. This will result in demand for the tier-1 and tier-2 component and system suppliers."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: advances in the EMA technology

Electromechanical actuators are linear actuators that are like mechanical actuators, except for the control knob, which is replaced by an electric motor. This device helps in converting the rotary motion of the motor into the linear displacement required for the actuation mechanism. Current advances in high-performance materials with efficient power electronics are expected to drive the market for the adoption of electromechanical actuators. However, there are some issues related to the extreme operating and environmental conditions that need to be sorted out.

Market challenge: alternate printing solutions in enterprise

A major challenge that the rotorcraft manufacturers are facing is to adapt to new technologies as they substitute the old ones. The additional costs associated with the hectic certification processes and the requirements for expertise to carry out processes further add to the challenge. High finances are needed from the government as well as the operator to make the systems more advanced. The estimated cost for R&D of avionics systems is USD 1.5 billion by 2030. Additional costs associated with the facilities and equipment is expected to be USD 16.0 billion, and the operational and maintenance cost will be USD 3.1 billion. Thus, a total sum of USD 20.6 billion needs to be invested for the development of avionics systems. Such high costs are posing as a major challenge for the market.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005545/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com