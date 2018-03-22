

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, the U.S. Government is likely to impose heavy tariffs on imports from China, saying that it has strong evidence of its Chinese counterpart violating its commitments on intellectual property and technology transfers.



'Tomorrow the president will announce the actions he has decided to take based on USTR's 301 investigations into China's state-led, market-distorting efforts to force, pressure and steal US technologies and intellectual property,' White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said Wednesday.



The White House said it was forced to take action after years of talks about the issue that failed to produce change.



China responded by saying that it was ready to retaliate with 'necessary measures.'



The development is expected to hurt US-China relations.



The US has a massive trade deficit with China, which is its most important trading partner.



The U.S. media recently reported that the Government was preparing to impose annual tariffs amounting to $60 billion on goods imported from China.



Major American companies in the retail sector wrote a letter to President Donald Trump requesting him to reconsider the decision, which they say could hurt American interests.



They warned that a broadly applied tariff remedy on imports from China could hurt American households with higher prices and exacerbate a U.S. tariff system that is already stacked against working families.



The letter points out that the U.S. levies the highest tariffs on basic consumer goods, which force families shopping in American stores pay higher prices.



The United States already levies import taxes as much as 32 percent on basic clothes and 67 percent on shoes.



