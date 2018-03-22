BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolutions 8 and 9 and special resolutions 10, 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 8) To amend the Company's Investment Objective and Policy

(Res. 9) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares

(Res. 10) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury

(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury

(Res. 12) To amend the Company's Articles of Association



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



www.hemscott.com/nsm.do



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:



For & Discretionary Against Votes Withheld Resolution 1: 100.00% 0.00% 9,114,451 Resolution 2: 99.83% 0.17% 9,117,765 Resolution 3: 100.00% 0.00% 9,109,232 Resolution 4: 99.98% 0.02% 9,125,595 Resolution 5: 100.00% 0.00% 9,125,895 Resolution 6: 99.98% 0.02% 11,825,746 Resolution 7: 99.97% 0.03% 9,123,984 Resolution 8: 99.99% 0.01% 18,353 Resolution 9: 99.92% 0.08% 9,128,999 Resolution 10: 99.91% 0.09% 9,133,958 Resolution 11: 99.94% 0.06% 9,115,115 Resolution 12: 99.94% 0.06% 9,184,347



22 March 2018