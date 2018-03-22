sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.03.2018 | 16:53
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, March 22

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolutions 8 and 9 and special resolutions 10, 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 8) To amend the Company's Investment Objective and Policy
(Res. 9) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares
(Res. 10) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury
(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury
(Res. 12) To amend the Company's Articles of Association

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & DiscretionaryAgainstVotes Withheld
Resolution 1:100.00%0.00%9,114,451
Resolution 2:99.83%0.17%9,117,765
Resolution 3:100.00%0.00%9,109,232
Resolution 4:99.98%0.02%9,125,595
Resolution 5:100.00%0.00%9,125,895
Resolution 6:99.98%0.02%11,825,746
Resolution 7:99.97%0.03%9,123,984
Resolution 8:99.99%0.01%18,353
Resolution 9:99.92%0.08%9,128,999
Resolution 10:99.91%0.09%9,133,958
Resolution 11:99.94%0.06%9,115,115
Resolution 12:99.94%0.06%9,184,347


22 March 2018


