

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has claimed that he will defeat Joe Biden if he faces the former vice president for a fistfight.



The Republican president was replying to a comment the Democrat leader made during a speech at the University of Miami.



'A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere, and she likes it,' ' Biden reportedly told a crowd of thousands Tuesday. 'They asked me if I'd like to debate this gentleman, and I said 'no.' I said, 'If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him' ' he added.



'I've been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I'm a pretty good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room,' Biden continued.



Trump gave a reply characteristic of him through Twitter Thursday, saying that in case of a fist fight, the 75-year-old two-term Vice President 'would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.'



'Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault,' Trump tweeted. 'He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way,' he said, warning BIden not to 'threaten people.'



