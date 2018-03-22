Fibre optic infrastructure designer, builder, owner and operator CityFibre announced Peterborough as the next roll-out city under its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) partnership with Vodafone on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said Peterborough was the third city launched under the strategic partnership with Vodafone UK, which aimed to deliver full fibre to at least one million homes across twelve UK cities by 2021. Fibre-to-the-premises means the running of glass fibre cables all the way to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...