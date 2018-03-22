Super budget branded hotel owner, developer and operator easyHotel has signed a franchise agreement with Continuum Hospitality Group for the development of a 146-room hotel in Malaga, Spain, it announced on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the hotel is centrally located in the popular port city of Malaga, less than a five minute walk from the cruise terminal and 200 metres from the Malaga high-speed train station. It said the city welcomed more than 1.2 million tourists in 2016, with tourism ...

