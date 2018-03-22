Pan Eurasian gas exploration company Saffron Energy announced on Thursday that it has appointed James Menzies as chief executive officer effective from 1 May. Menzies is a specialist in exploration projects in South East Asia, having founded Salamander Energy where he remained to serve as chief executive for ten years before selling the company to Ophir Energy in a 2015 transaction that valued the company at $850m. James Parsons, chairman of Saffron Energy, said: "This appointment is designed to ...

