AIM-listed Vipera said on Thursday that Sella Open Fintech Platform (SOFP) is considering making a bid for the mobile payment company. SOFP is mulling a bid of 7.5p in cash per Vipera share, which values the company at £24m and represents a premium of 20% to the mid-market price at close of business on Wednesday. SOFP was formed by Banca Sella Holding to act as the holding company of its new fintech business, which Vipera would form "an important part" of. In addition to the proposed ...

