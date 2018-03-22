International healthcare group Venture Life recorded its maiden pre-tax profit of £0.1m as the company released its 2017 financial results on Thursday. The pre-tax profit compares to a loss of £1.1m in 2016 as revenues improved by 12% throughout the year, up to £16.1m compared to 2016 sales of £14.3m as the company saw a strong performance from the UltraDEX brand and success in international markets. The company also saw the widest distribution of oral care products range UltraDEX in the UK ...

